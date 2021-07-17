Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €368.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on zooplus in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €248.44 ($292.29).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ETR ZO1 opened at €290.00 ($341.18) on Tuesday. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a fifty-two week high of €285.80 ($336.24). The company’s 50-day moving average is €252.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 67.51.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.