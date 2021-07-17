Critical Survey: CGI (NYSE:GIB) and (NYSE:PBSV)

CGI (NYSE:GIB) and (NYSE:PBSV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CGI and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $9.04 billion 2.49 $831.69 million $3.63 25.03 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CGI and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 3 11 0 2.79 0 0 0 0 N/A

CGI presently has a consensus price target of $116.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 9.95% 18.91% 8.68% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CGI beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development and integration and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, financial services, health, utility, communication, oil and gas, manufacturing, insurance, retail and consumer service, transportation, and post and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

