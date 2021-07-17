Critical Survey: Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) versus Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nouveau Monde Graphite and Cameco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cameco 1 3 3 0 2.29

Nouveau Monde Graphite presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.92%. Cameco has a consensus price target of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 33.10%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Cameco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Cameco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Cameco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -94.34% -41.55% Cameco -2.02% -2.47% -1.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Cameco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$13.42 million ($0.51) -13.08 Cameco $1.34 billion 4.98 -$39.69 million ($0.13) -129.46

Nouveau Monde Graphite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cameco. Cameco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nouveau Monde Graphite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cameco beats Nouveau Monde Graphite on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec. It also engages in the real estate and trading businesses. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. in February 2017. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles or reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

