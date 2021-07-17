Critical Survey: The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) vs. Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Duckhorn Portfolio and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Duckhorn Portfolio N/A N/A N/A Better Choice -152.28% N/A -122.89%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Duckhorn Portfolio and Better Choice, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Duckhorn Portfolio 0 2 6 0 2.75 Better Choice 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.04%. Better Choice has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.01%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Better Choice is more favorable than The Duckhorn Portfolio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of The Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Duckhorn Portfolio and Better Choice’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Duckhorn Portfolio $270.65 million 8.55 $32.38 million N/A N/A Better Choice $42.59 million 3.05 -$59.33 million N/A N/A

The Duckhorn Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice.

Summary

The Duckhorn Portfolio beats Better Choice on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally. It also serves individual consumers through club membership, the company's website, and tasting rooms located in Napa Valley, California; Anderson Valley, California; Sebastopol, California; Hollister, California; and Walla Walla, Washington. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Saint Helena, California.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

