CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $4,793,250.00.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $6,363,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total value of $2,194,827.84.

On Friday, June 11th, Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.96. 2,113,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,633. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after buying an additional 257,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

