Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Shares Down 0.2%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 37,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.40% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

