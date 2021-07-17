Crowns (CWS) Price Reaches $5.72 on Exchanges

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Crowns has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for $5.72 or 0.00018045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.32 or 0.00802841 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,730,510 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

