Crust Network (CRU) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $23.71 or 0.00074781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $42.71 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.10 or 0.00788688 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

