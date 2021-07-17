Css LLC Il Sells 2,044 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Css LLC Il trimmed its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 40.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $3,278,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sunrun by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 585.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,456,000 after purchasing an additional 95,394 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,404,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,293 shares of company stock worth $8,928,488 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

