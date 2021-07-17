CUE Protocol (CUE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,128.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $194,661.40 and approximately $9,128.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $25.56 or 0.00080436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00039295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00103099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00144173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,784.96 or 1.00040322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

