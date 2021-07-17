Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Director Lynne Morton Buys 43,545 Shares

Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Director Lynne Morton acquired 43,545 shares of Cullman Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $500,332.05.

Cullman Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,361. Cullman Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that provides banking products and services in Cullman County, Alabama. It accepts various deposit products that offers demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit and residential, commercial mortgage and commercial non-mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.