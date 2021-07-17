Cunning Capital Partners LP Purchases New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,000. Apple makes up 3.1% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Apple by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,572,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 433,458 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.32.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $146.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

