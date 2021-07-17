Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

CWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.71.

NYSE:CWK opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.08.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,198,820.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

