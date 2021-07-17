Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) PT Raised to $60.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Cutera has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $837.81 million, a P/E ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.99.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

