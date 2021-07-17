CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.23% of CyberOptics worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.60. CyberOptics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

