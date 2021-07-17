Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.40. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 64,823 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,614,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,710,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,778,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,635,000. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.