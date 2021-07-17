CyrusOne Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.99.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 199.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.