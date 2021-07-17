D James Bidzos Sells 6,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $1,315,620.00.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total transaction of $1,303,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $229.74 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

