Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €106.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.80% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.93 ($108.15).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR DAI opened at €71.72 ($84.38) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81. Daimler has a 1-year low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a 1-year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €76.21.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.