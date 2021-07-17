Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

NYSE:DAN opened at $22.37 on Thursday. Dana has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.55.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Dana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Weber Alan W grew its position in Dana by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dana by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

