Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $310.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.19.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR opened at $284.79 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 52-week low of $188.07 and a 52-week high of $286.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.