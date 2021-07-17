Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Sells $740,498.72 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $740,498.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,305 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,576.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ricardo Cardenas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $857,457.16.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16.

NYSE DRI opened at $141.74 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

