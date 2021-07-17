DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Short Interest Update

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of DTRK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.10. 3,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. DATATRAK International has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 million, a PE ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

