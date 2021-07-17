Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the June 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 501.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DCHPF remained flat at $$65.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 701. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.82. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

