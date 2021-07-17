Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE:DDF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,384. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.0679 dividend. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 23.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 45.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

