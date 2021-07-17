Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Trading 2.3% Higher

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.60. 145,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,318,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

