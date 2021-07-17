Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Down 69.2% in June

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WILYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Demant A/S stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $27.92. 821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48. Demant A/S has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

