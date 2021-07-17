Derek J. Maetzold Sells 10,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $704,900.00.
Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58.
Shares of CSTL stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
