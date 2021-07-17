Derek J. Maetzold Sells 10,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $704,900.00.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.24.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

