Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $167.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, increased their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $154.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.40. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover has a 52 week low of $101.54 and a 52 week high of $156.86.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $218,186,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Dover by 609.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

