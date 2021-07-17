Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $25.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VLRS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

VLRS stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,929,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,299,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,122,000 after acquiring an additional 409,883 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth approximately $34,722,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 731,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

