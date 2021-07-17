Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Purchased by Hudson Executive Capital LP

Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,064,476 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 576,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft accounts for 49.7% of Hudson Executive Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hudson Executive Capital LP’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $801,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $98,000. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.91. 3,588,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DB. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

