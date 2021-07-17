Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of SGL Carbon to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGLFF opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73. SGL Carbon has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.