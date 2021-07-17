Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €154.65 ($181.94).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €121.85 ($143.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €111.72.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

