Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brenntag from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank cut Brenntag from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Brenntag from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.72.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

