Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

ETR:LHA opened at €9.73 ($11.44) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

