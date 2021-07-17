Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 43.33%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

