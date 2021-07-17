Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.
OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 43.33%.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
Recommended Story: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.