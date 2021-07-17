DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DMAC. Roth Capital dropped their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $325,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 29,420 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 63,328 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.