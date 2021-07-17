DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on DRH. Barclays upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 769,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,737 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.