Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.70 and last traded at $37.16. Approximately 13,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 727,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRNA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $137,340.00. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 55,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,106 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 220,296 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

