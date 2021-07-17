Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Update

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Digerati Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $0.23 price target on the stock.

Digerati Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,190. Digerati Technologies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digerati Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, session initiation protocol trunking, fully hosted IP/private branch exchange, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and Web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and other customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment; enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services.

