Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the June 15th total of 703,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, CEO Pankaj Mohan acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Also, major shareholder Prism Data, Llc sold 300,000 shares of Digital Media Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Company insiders own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. 18,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,483. Digital Media Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DMS. raised their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

