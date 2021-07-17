Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $59.04 Million Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,996,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,101 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.77% of Modine Manufacturing worth $59,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after buying an additional 432,334 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $5,007,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,194,000 after buying an additional 220,211 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,061,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after buying an additional 219,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after buying an additional 218,010 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

MOD stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $804.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.77.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

