Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $62.15 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $62,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LW opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.30. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

