Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 60,034 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,034 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $58,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,778,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,902,000 after buying an additional 342,069 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 1,131.5% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $107.45 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.59. The stock has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.