Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 137,486 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,364,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137,486 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.63% of PBF Energy worth $61,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $18,587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PBF Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after buying an additional 520,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,110,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

NYSE PBF opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

