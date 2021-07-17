Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,982 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,982 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $60,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,991,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 69.0% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,487,000 after buying an additional 465,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Entergy by 124.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after buying an additional 322,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $104.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.