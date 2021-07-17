Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,038 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,038 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.55% of S&T Bancorp worth $60,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $12,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 165,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 54,759 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,827,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,231,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $29.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

In other news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 50,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.