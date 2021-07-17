DMM: Governance (DMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $1.23 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

