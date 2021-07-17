Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Upgraded to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DNHBY. raised shares of Dnb Asa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dnb Asa from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dnb Asa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dnb Asa currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of Dnb Asa stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.21. Dnb Asa has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $23.53.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

