Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce $276.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.91 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $246.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 14,874 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $450,682.20. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,706 shares of company stock worth $9,299,995. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $97.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.88. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

